Almost 60,000 homes, farms and businesses have been left without power as wind and rain caused by Storm Barra battered parts of Ireland overnight.

There were 59,000 affected customers in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday morning, according to Irish network ESB.

They said the counties along the western seaboard from Donegal to Kerry were most impacted.

They said with winds abating in most parts, they are working to repair power to all those affected, but some may be cut off until Thursday.

“It is very important that any impacted customers who use electrically powered medical devices contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary," a statement on their website said.

"We apologise for the disruption to family and commercial life these interruptions in electricity supply have caused.

“With Storm Barra subsiding, we urge everyone to remain alert to any damage to the electricity network while when out and about today.

"Assume any fallen wires are live and pose a risk to life. Stay safe, stay clear and report any damage to us immediately on 1800 372 999.”

Troopers Lane in Carrickfergus was closed from the train station to the junction with the Old Shore Road due to a fallen tree. Credit: Pacemaker

In Northern Ireland, teams were out working to reconnect customers after thousands were affected at the height of the storm.

A spokesperson for NIE Networks said: “The impact of Storm Barra resulted in 14,000 customers in total experiencing power cuts yesterday.

“Due to the dedication and rapid response from our engineering teams we were able to restore power to most customers affected in a few hours or less. However, the weather conditions made some repairs more difficult and our teams could only carry out the work when it became safe, resulting in some customers being off for longer.

“A small number of customers, 300, were still off supply at midnight with all these customers restored during the night. We have been carrying out follow up work this morning and our teams have remained on the ground to deal with any issues that may arise.”

Strong winds and waves hit the coast at Newcastle, Co. Down. Credit: Presseye

Weather warnings remain in place until the afternoon and it will remain windy across northern areas where orange and yellow weather warnings have been issued by Met Éireann.

No weather warnings are in place for Northern Ireland but it will still be wet and windy at times especially over parts of Fermanagh and parts of Tyrone, with gusts reaching 50mph.

Schools across Ireland will remain closed on Wednesday, as the country continues to feel the impact.

The Department of Education said on Tuesday that any school currently or forecast to be in a red or orange alert area should remain closed on Wednesday.

It means schools in Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cork and Kerry remain closed.

The warnings also cover Waterford, Limerick, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Wexford.

The same advice has been issued to universities, colleges and third-level institutions, as well as childcare facilities and creches.

Dublin was also a late addition to the list of school closures, after a fresh orange wind warning was issued starting from 1am on Wednesday and lasting until 7am.

While officials and businesses have started assessing the damage from the storm, Met Éireann has said that winds will not fully abate until later in the day.