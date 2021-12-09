Northern Ireland's economy boosted by £6 billion thanks to global exports

Northern Ireland's economy is expected receive a £6 billion boost thanks to exporting UK goods across the world, according to Barclays.

These international sales from Northern Irish exporters help support almost 33,000 manufacturing related jobs across the region.

The new report says that despite recent supply chain issues, and the challenges brought on by Covid-19 and Brexit, over three quarters of manufacturing firms with 10 or more employees in Northern Ireland are currently exporting.

It also found that there could be a further boost to exporting with 75% of local businesses who are not yet exporting, planning to do so in 2022.

If those plans come to fruition, it could bring a boost worth around £44 million to the local economy.

John Mathers, Corporate Development Director, Barclays Corporate Banking Northern Ireland, said:

“The UK manufacturing sector, like many others, has endured a tough year and around a third of our research respondents have been impacted by higher labour costs, higher material costs and other supply chain issues.

However, exporters, more than most, have weathered the storms and are enjoying strong demand for their products in markets all around the world. John Mathers, Barclays

"Confidence is high and many firms are looking to exports to fulfil their growth ambitions next year and beyond.”