Stormont’s leaders say Downing Street’s alleged rule-breaking Christmas party has damaged the public health message in Northern Ireland.

First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill both expressed concern that the furore was undermining efforts to secure Covid restrictions compliance.

Mr Givan said: “I think it has done damage and what I would say to people is ‘look beyond the political drama of what’s going on at Downing Street’.

It comes as the leaders today said the Northern Ireland Executive was 'scenario planning' for the potential for Covid restrictions to be introduced after the New Year, after three cases of the new Omicron variant were confirmed in the region.

However, they said it was hoped that more measures would not be required before Christmas, following the introduction of Covid passes and working from home guidance.

Mr Givan told reporters on Thursday: “Because the evidence that we’re hearing from the scientific experts in and of itself tells us that we need to be having a prepared state in terms of what we need to consider, and so the public shouldn’t be distracted by what has happened with the Prime Minister and what’s going on at Downing Street."

He added that the public should "continue to listen to the good advice that’s coming from our health professionals, our scientific experts and cut through the noise that’s being generated from Downing Street.

“But, undoubtedly, that is an unhelpful distraction. It does undermine people’s credibility whenever you’re asking people to follow rules whenever there’s clearly concern for the way in which things have been done at Downing Street.”

Mr Givan and Ms O’Neill spoke as they visited a vaccination centre at Lagan Valley Hospital in Lisburn on Thursday.

Top aide Allegra Stratton resigned after footage of her joking with Downing Street staff as they rehearsed press questions about a potential Christmas party was leaked to ITV News.

Boris Johnson remains under pressure as anguished Covid-bereaved families reacted to the allegations of rule-breaching in a series of claimed Downing Street staff parties.

He last night announced England's 'Plan B' would be introduced just weeks before Christmas, bringing back work from home measures and stricter mask rules.

Asked whether the Downing Street Christmas party controversy had damaged the public health messaging, Ms O’Neill said: “There’s no doubt that it undermines the public health message but what we’re focused on here today is just to drive home that message that what we have in place here (in terms of restrictions) is enough if two things happen – if we have strong enforcement and if the public adhere.

“So this is our best chance to get us to the other side of Christmas and into the New Year. We do not want to be standing in front of the cameras to announce to the public that we’re bringing in restrictions again, we want to avoid that.

Allegra Stratton resigned as an adviser to Boris Johnson Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

“But I think collectively we’ve all then got an opportunity here to actually avoid that if everybody can just double down, just be cautious, be careful in the weeks ahead.”

Ms O’Neill expressed regret last year after admitting that her attendance along with other party colleagues at senior republican Bobby Storey's funeral had damaged public health messaging in Northern Ireland.

At the time of her attendance, strict rules around funeral gatherings were in place in the region.