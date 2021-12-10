29 new Covid related deaths according to NISRA

29 new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded by NISRA - all of which occured in the week 27th November to 3rd December.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency has now recorded 3,913 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

2,715 of these took place in hospitals with 864 of these taking places in care homes.

The Department of Health has recorded 2,893 fatalities linked to the virus.

It uses a different method to record Covid related deaths based upon whether someone tests positive for the virus.

Whereas NISRA looks at whether coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate on the person who has died.

The latest data shows from NISRA shows 1,137 Covid related deaths amongst care home residents.

This accounts for 29.1% of all Covid-19 related deaths.

People aged 75 and over accounted for 73.7% of the 3,898 Covid‑19 related deaths registered between 19 March 2020 and 3 December 2021.