Boost for health in Stormont spending plan

Health is the main priority in Stormont's draft budget. The spending plan for the next three years will see the Department of Health receive 10% more cash by 2025, compared to the start of last year.However, other Stormont departments have had their budgets cut by 2% - to allow savings of £523m - to help boost the Health Department.

Although, the other departments will receive more cash over the term of the budget.

If finally agreed, there is £50m set aside to give some businesses a rates holiday. Larger food stores and utilities will be exempt, while sectors hardest hit by the pandemic such as retail, tourism, hospitality, leisure, childcare and airports would receive a total of 3 months rates relief.

There is also £50m for some City Deal projects including the development of a Hydrogen Hub in Mid and East Antrim Council, and the 15 acre Albert Basin park in Newry.

Ministers met this morning to sign off the draft budget. There had been a stand off with the Finance Minister Conor Murphy seeking agreement from the Executive to being a consultation on the plan.

WATCH: Finance Minister Conor Murphy speaks to UTV:

It's understood the SDLP, Alliance and UUP supported health being the top priority, but Ministers have been reluctant to support individual allocations to their departments.

The DUP is understood to have voted against the draft budget in its current form.

But following a majority agreement, the draft spending plan will now be put out for a 12 week consultation from Monday.

It means there is a tight window to get it through the assembly before the end of the current mandate in the Spring.