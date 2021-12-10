Executive agrees draft three year budget

The Stormont Executive has approved, by majority vote, Finance Minister Conor Murphy's draft three-year budget, the PA news agency understands.

It is understood Sinn Fein, the SDLP, the Ulster Unionists and Alliance voted to back the plan at a virtual meeting on Friday morning, while the DUP voted against it.

SDLP, Alliance and UUP voted to support the budget's top-line aim - to prioritise health spending - but have not given endorsement to the detailed department allocations contained in the plans

They did however support the draft budget going out for public consultation as an Executive budget.

A virtual meeting of the powersharing administration was convened at 9am in an attempt to find a resolution.

The budget plan is set to see funding cut to several departments as Mr Murphy has sought to prioritise spending on Northern Ireland's under-pressure health system.

Before the budget can be finalised and agreed by the Executive and Assembly, it must be subjected to a 12-week public consultation exercise.

With the Assembly due to be dissolved at the end of March ahead of the next Assembly election, Mr Murphy must commence the consultation exercise before Christmas if those timelines are to be met.

He wants the plan to go out as an agreed Executive budget.

It is understood Mr Murphy raised concerns at Thursday's Executive, insisting he was not prepared to put out the budget for consultation without the backing of the wider Executive.

Ahead of Friday's Executive, Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill tweeted: "Sinn Fein Finance minister has prioritised funding to tackle waiting lists, transform our health service and support healthcare workers."