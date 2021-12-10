The cost of accommodation leaves Northern Irish students with just £29.30 per week to live on, according to a new report by Unipol and the National Union of Students (NUS). In Northern Ireland, average annual rents stand at £5,256 which accounts for 81% of the maximum level of student finance of £6,428, leaving just £30 a week to live on.

This level of student finance for maintenance is dependent on household income with the average income providing a maintenance package of around £4,900 a year.

With the cost of accommodation being higher than their maintenance package, many students are forced to cover costs with parental contribution or other sources of income, according to the report.

Northern Ireland's students tend to live in a mix of purpose built accommodation and houses and flats on the private rental market.

However, the new report has warned that higher cost accommodation, such as purpose built blocks, are now dominating the market and often outpricing students.

The average price for purpose built accommodation Northern Ireland is £5,256 for a 40 week term.

Commenting on the report NUS-USI President Ellen Fearon said, “These figures starkly demonstrate the significant financial pressures students are facing.

"When so much of student finance, in many cases 100% of a student’s loan or grant, is going straight into rent payments, we have to ask who benefits from these policy decisions – the student or the private property developer? "Many of our politicians see attracting more private providers as the answer to all our problems, but this report demonstrates that this could not be further from the case.

"We need to see more imagination from our leaders and a commitment to providing homes which the ordinary student can actually afford to live in.

Ellen Fearon, President of NUS-USI Credit: UTV

"Students need to be guaranteed safe, affordable, good quality accommodation while they complete their studies.

"Anything less creates an education system where only the wealthy has the chance to thrive. We need to see a Student Renters Bill introduced which guarantees students this basic right.” Martin Blakey, Chief Executive at Unipol commented: “Student halls are expensive and getting more expensive. The student maintenance system is broken and unless students can access help from parents or part-time work, many would find it difficult to pay these rent levels.

"If access to higher education is to be maintained and enhanced, then poorer students need affordable accommodation to enable them to study at a university of their choice or accommodation providers need to provide help through targeted accommodation bursaries.”