Watch UTV's Gareth Wilkinson get a ride on the new 'Omagh Eye'

Omagh has launched its first ever Winter Wonderland - just in time for Christmas.

Looming over the event is what is believed to be the biggest ever ferris wheel to open on the island of Ireland.

UTV got a ride on the wheel, now open at Healy Park, which boasts rare, birds-eye views far and wide over County Tyrone.

The event, which is sponsored by Fibrus and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, opened on Friday, December 3.

Crowds of at least 20,000 are expected at the Omagh Winter Wonderland - along with Santa himself.

The event runs until January 2, and features attractions including real reindeers, elves, an amusement park and a Christmas market.