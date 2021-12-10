'Our Wee Place' book offered to every child starting primary school this year

Play video

WATCH: Full report by Barbara McCann:

A children's illustrated picture book featuring local landmarks is being offered to every child who started primary school this year.

'Our Wee Place' was commissioned by the UK Government to mark the Northern Ireland Centenary.

The author of the book, with encourages understanding and tolerance, has visited her former primary school to promote it.

Sophie Kirtley was at Hazelwood Integrated Primary School, reading her story which follows the adventures of Emily and her grandfather as they explore local landmarks and places of interest.

“I was utterly delighted when I was asked to write this book for the children of Northern Ireland; it has been a real honour and a privilege," Sophie said.

“As a wee girl growing up in Northern Ireland I never really saw places I knew or voices I recognised in any of the books that I read or had read to me - it felt very important to me to address this when I took on the project, and to make sure that the children who read Our Wee Place can see themselves and hear themselves represented in these pages.”

Illustrator of “Our Wee Place” Ellan Rankin said:

“I was so excited to be a part of this project. To be able to draw all the places I love and grew up with - what a treat! I've tried to make something really inclusive that captures our landmarks and the spots we hold dear, while throwing in lots of wee nods to our culture in the process," Ellen said.

“It was really important to me to create something that all of our community would love and relate to, and I hope I've done that. Fingers crossed all the children of Northern Ireland will love it as much as I do!”