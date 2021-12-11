Boy, 12, killed in Co Antrim road crash

A 12-year-old boy has been killed in a road crash outside Glenavy in Co Antrim.

Police have named him as Aaron Webb, from the Greater Lisburn area.

He was a pedestrian involved in a collision with a van on the Lisburn Road outside the village on Friday afternoon.

Sergeant Braiden said: “Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Aaron was transported to hospital but, sadly, was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

“The collision took place at approximately 3.30pm. We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area around this time and who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101. Please quote reference 1069 of 10/12/21.”