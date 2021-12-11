Play video

A west Belfast boy with a rare heart condition has teamed up with the Belfast Giants to get fans talking about their wishes on Organ Donation Discussion Day. Little Dáithí was born with a rare heart defect - which required two surgeries when he was just days old. Five years later and Dáithí is still in need of a new heart.

While 90% of people in Northern Ireland support organ donation - only 50% have actually signed the register, according to the Public Health Agency. His dad Máirtín MacGabhann said: "Our son Dáithí has been on the transplant waiting list for the gift of a new heart for almost 1300 days, so when Dáithí was placed on the list we were told we would be waiting between a year and three years, we’re now over three years. “So we’re just hoping that people will listen to our message and consider joining the organ donor register.”

His mum Seph added: "Organ donation saves lives, as Dáithí puts it, and it does you know there’s countless people waiting on life-saving organs and it really is the gift of life." From small beginnings in their local community in west Belfast, the MacGabhann's campaign has grown to inspire people around the UK, Ireland and abroad. Now little Dáithí has teamed up with the Belfast Giants. "This morning was absolutely magical, we were invited over to watch the Giants practice and our minds we’re just completely blown, it was the most magical morning ever,” Máirtín said.

The MacGabhann's will be encouraging fans to join them in conversation about organ donation as the Giants gear up to face the Fife Flyers in Belfast. While a win on the ice could make the MacGabhann's night. Seeing more people join the donation register would be the real victory for Dáithí's campaign.