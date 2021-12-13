Man in hospital with serious injuries after north Belfast stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following reports of a stabbing in north Belfast.

Police said the incident happened at a property in the Annesley Street area of the city on Sunday afternoon.

They said a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of serious offences including attempted murder.

A police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 4pm, police attended an incident whereby a male had been stabbed by another male at a property at Annesley Street.

"One man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are believed to be serious at this time.

"Around the same time, it was reported that the suspect approached a woman outside a property at Vicinage Park. He threatened her with a knife and demanded her vehicle.

"A report was also received of a male with a knife threatening the occupants of a vehicle in the nearby Cranburn Street area."

Police said the man who was arrested "remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries".

They added that they are "not looking for anyone else in connection with these incidents at this time".

Anyone with further information has been asked to contact detectives on the number 101.