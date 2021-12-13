NI Covid certification scheme becomes legally enforceable

Covid-19 passports are set to become legally enforceable in Northern Ireland on Monday.

The scheme requiring people to prove Covid status to gain entry to a range of hospitality venues and larges attendance events was introduced late last month with a two-week grace period to allow businesses adjust to the new requirements.

Patrons wishing to access nightclubs, pubs, restaurants and other licensed premises will need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative lateral flow test result or evidence of a previous Covid-19 infection.

The same rules will apply for entry to large indoor and outdoor events, such as concerts and sporting events.

The regulations that give legal weight to the new system will be subject to a vote in the Stormont Assembly on Monday afternoon.

It is unlikely that the law changes will be voted down.

While the DUP opposed the scheme at the Stormont Executive last month, branding it a distraction that would have marginal effect in suppressing the transmission of Covid-19, the coalition's other four parties supported its introduction.

If the parties vote the same way in the Assembly, the regulations should pass with ease in a straight majority vote.

Under the regulations, businesses who repeatedly fail to administer the scheme could face fines of up to £10,000.

Ahead of the Assembly debate, Health Minister Robin Swann appealed to MLAs to back the scheme.

He said the emergence of the Omicron variant had strengthened the case for introducing the system.

In a letter sent to all MLAs, Mr Swann called for a "respectful debate" on the measures and said opponents should set out their preferred alternatives.