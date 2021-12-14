GPs urged to deliver boosters 'as quickly as possible' to over-18s

GPs have been urged to deliver Covid-19 booster vaccines “as quickly as possible” to over-18s in Northern Ireland.

The message, sent to GPs by Dr Alan Stout of the British Medical Council NI, warns that practices are likely to be “completely overwhelmed” in early January.

It comes amid concern about the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

"We are essentially two weeks behind London and the projection is that in early January we are going to be completely overwhelmed," Dr Stout says.

"They also do not think we will halt the peak but what happens over the next two weeks will significantly affect its duration."

The Health Department has not yet officially opened the booster roll-out to over-18s.

The programme was extended to over-30s earlier this week, and large queues have been forming outside some vaccination centres as demand increases.

Health Minister Robin Swann has told the Assembly he's exploring the possibility of requesting support from military medics to help deliver the vaccine booster programme.

Ten cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in Northern Ireland.