Prestige Insurance Holdings to create 60 new jobs

Sixty new jobs are to be created in Northern Ireland as part of a £3m investment by Prestige Insurance Holdings.

The company is expanding its digital capabilities with a number of new roles in Belfast, Newry and Londonderry, as well as remote working opportunities.

They include product management, customer support, marketing and technical positions.

Trevor Shaw from the company said the investment comes as it prepares to launch a new digitally-led broking brand next year.

"As a business with local roots and an abundance of heritage, we have a commitment and passion for growth and market expansion and are continually looking for opportunities to develop our business across the group through acquisition and adding to our talent pool,” he said.

"We have strategic growth plans in place to help us continue on the path of building a digital-first, modern and global insurance portfolio, and with a commitment to innovative technology and servicing our network of valued customers."