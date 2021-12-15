Play video

By reporter Conchúr Dowds

Londonderry has been named the second most generous city in the whole of the UK.

The ranking is based on donations to the crowdfunding site GoFundMe.

Manchester managed to top the list in 2021, while Belfast came in a close third.

While the news has been welcomed in the north west, it doesn't appear to have come as a surprise to the locals.

Talking to those on the streets of Derry, the only shock seemed to be that the maiden city wasn't first on the list.

Thoughts that have been echoed by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane.

Ald Graham Warke said: "Absolutely amazing news. Top in Northern Ireland, second in the UK. Surprises me we weren't top, to be honest."

"I want everybody to continue to get behind," he added. "Everybody have a great Christmas and help everybody out there."

As we enter the season of giving, a former mayor has said he also agrees with the results.

Cllr Brian Tierney said: "Being from Derry is about lending a hand, supporting your wider community and trying to be that little bit more generous."

The report also named Ireland as the most generous country per capita for the third year in a row.

