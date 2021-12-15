Public health officials are expected to recommend further Covid-19 restrictions this week, according to the Tanaiste.

The National Public Health Emergency team (Nphet) is meeting on Thursday to assess the threat of the Omicron variant.

Leo Varadkar said the recommendations from Nphet are likely to include steps to try to limit the amount of social mixing, close contacts and measures around international travel.

His comments come after the leaders of the three coalition parties met Nphet officials on Tuesday evening.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said he expects public health officials to recommend further Covid-19 restrictions this week Credit: PA

The meeting was described as “routine”, and an opportunity for ministers and officials to meet.

The Tanaiste said he expects the new strain could become dominant in Ireland as soon as next week or before Christmas.

“I would expect on Thursday that there will be some more recommendations around the management of close contacts, some recommendations designed to decrease the amount of social mixing, and recommendations around international travel,” he said.

“If it is the case restrictions are required to protect life and public health, then that’s what we will do.”

We’re winning the battle against the Delta. We’re doing better than the most optimistic models Leo Varadkar

Cabinet could then meet on Friday to assess the advice from Nphet, which is to focus on the spread of the Omicron variant.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said on Tuesday that the new variant now accounts for 14% of cases. It accounted for 1% last week.

Mr Varadkar said: “We’re winning the battle against the Delta. We’re doing better than the most optimistic models.

“But there is a new variant in the world and that is likely to cause an additional wave of infection in the next couple of weeks.”

“That has required us to change tack again, which is frustrating, depressing, disappointing but unfortunately necessary as the priority has to be protect public health and make sure our health services are not overwhelmed.”

The Government has been urging the public to get their booster jabs, with plans to expand vaccine services.

To date, 1.3 million doses of booster vaccines have been administered.

The highest number of booster jabs were administered on Tuesday, with 45,000 people inoculated.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said the “key measure” in the coming days and weeks is the booster vaccine.

“On the broader issue of restrictions, I think the people of this country have learned an awful lot over the last few years,” Mr Harris added.

From today, anyone who picks up Covid is in isolation for Christmas. And that'll be on everyone's mind because people don't want to spend Christmas in isolation Simon Harris

“I think already people know what to do in many ways to keep themselves safe.

“So anecdotally, I see people already altering their own behaviours, already making key decisions about how to keep themselves safe.

“Remember, if you get Covid today, you’re in isolation on your own for Christmas.

“So from today, anyone who picks up Covid is in isolation for Christmas. And that’ll be on everyone’s mind because people don’t want to spend Christmas in isolation.

“They want to be able to see their family, they want to be able to see their friends and they want to do it in a safe way.

“So I think while restrictions from time to time are necessary, to guide us and to keep us safe, I think we are moving in to a space of having to live alongside this virus.”

A further 4,235 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were notified on Wednesday, and the Department of Health also confirmed that another 24 cases of the variant Omicron had been detected, bringing the national total to 42.

At 8am there were 470 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of which 105 were in ICU.

Meanwhile, there were 5,835 deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland, including 47 deaths notified in the past week.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged the public to take precautions against Omicron.

“Today marks 10 days before Christmas. If you contract Covid-19 today your isolation period will include Christmas Day. This can be avoided by ensuring you take every step possible to protect yourself,” he said.

“If you are planning to spend Christmas with older family members, anyone immunocompromised or vulnerable to the effects of Covid-19, it is best that you take precautions from today.

“Avoid crowds, limit your contacts, work from home unless absolutely necessary, risk-assess your environments and make safe choices over the coming days and weeks.

“Everyone should be aware that Omicron spreads very easily and we have now identified community transmission in Ireland, to the extent that this variant accounts for approximately 13% of all reported cases.

“Taking the opportunity to get a booster dose of vaccination is as vital today as getting the first dose was earlier this year.

“You will begin to receive the benefit of your booster protection within seven days of receiving your third dose.”