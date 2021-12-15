Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has signed a two-year contract extension, the Irish Football Association has announced.

Baraclough initially signed an 18-month contract when he took on the role in June 2020 after Michael O'Neill stepped down.

The new deal will see Baraclough in charge for the 2022-23 Nations League campaign as well as Euro 2024 qualifiers, with an extension included should Northern Ireland reach the tournament in Germany.

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson added: "The Irish FA Board gave its full backing and I'm delighted we have again secured Ian's services.

"He is the right man to navigate the challenges ahead as well as being a great ambassador for the organisation."