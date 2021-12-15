Play video

Video report by UTV reporter Stewart Robson

Volunteers in Co Antrim, who set up a 'baby bank' to provide everyday essentials and support to hundreds of people across the local community, say they're experiencing demand like never before.

Set up two years ago, the baby bank in Glengormley has helped more than 250 people, including single parents and refugees.

A small team of volunteers unpack hundreds of donations every week, including must-haves like nappies to cots, buggies and children's toys.

Between the pandemic and soaring energy bills, many families are feeling added pressure this winter - particualrly those with young children.

In the four months between August and November 2021, the team issued 125 packs - in comparison to just 6 between November 2019 and April 2020.

One volunteer, Joanne Brolly, said: "In the last four to five months, there's been a tremendous need.

"There's been a lot more than what there has been when it first started."

She continued: "There seems to be an awful lot of different people coming to the baby bank.

"People have lost their jobs, furlough has run out. Also things like domestic violence."

While supplies are there, volunteers are worried about an increase in demand.

Chris Boucher said: "We've been overwhelmed in a sense and shocked in a way at just how much need there is out there and just how many types of situations that cause that need.

"Those situations aren't going to go away."

He added: "There's only going to be more need in a sense, and so we're just going to have to try and keep up with that need."