All Covid-19 close contacts should self-isolate - Health Minister

The Health Minister has announced that in response to the Omicron variant, all close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases should self-isolate and get a PCR test even if they are fully vaccinated.

The new guidance has come into effect immediately while the accelerated vaccine booster programme is delivered.

Mr Swann said that until now, the Public Health Agency (PHA) had been "managing suspected Omicron cases on an individual basis" by asking all of their close contacts to isolate for 10 days.

However, he said, "As the number of Omicron cases continues to rise rapidly, the clear public health advice is that we must act now."

The new guidance from the Department of Health for all close contacts of Covid-19 as follows:

Fully vaccinated close contacts:Defined as at least 14 days after second dose of MHRA approved vaccine. Isolate immediately and book a PCR test as soon as possible. If the PCR test is negative, isolation can stop but the close contact should take a daily lateral flow test every day after the negative PCR result until the 10th day after the last date of contact. A day 8 PCR test is no longer recommended. If the close contact develops symptoms they should isolate immediately and book a PCR even if the lateral flow test is negative. If any lateral flow test is positive the close contact should isolate immediately and book a PCR test.

School aged children and young peopleIsolate immediately and book a PCR test as soon as possible. If the PCR test is negative, isolation can stop but the close contact should take a daily lateral flow test every day after the negative PCR result until the 10th day after the last date of contact. A day 8 PCR test is no longer recommended. If the close contact develops symptoms they should isolate immediately and book a PCR even if the lateral flow test is negative. If any lateral flow test is positive the close contact should isolate immediately and book a PCR test.

Meanwhile, for children under 5 they will be asked to take a PCR test as soon as possbile but will now be back to self-isolate.

If the PCR test is negative or, recognising the particular difficulty with testing some children of this age, if it is not possible to carry out a PCR, isolation can stop as long as they do not develop symptoms. Daily lateral flow tests are not required.