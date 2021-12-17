Economy minister urges everyone to spend high street voucher before deadline

It's the final weekend to use the high-street voucher scheme.

With only two days left before it closes, the Economy Minister has urged everyone with any balance left on their card to spend it now.

The pre-paid card worth £100 opened to applicants in September and will close at midnight on Sunday 19 December.

Gordon Lyon's says over £131m has already been injected into the local economy because of the scheme.

According to the Department for Economy there is a small proportion of the cards being sent in the closing days of the scheme.

In a statement, they said they are "monitoring" the cohort of those cards and ensured that the applicants won't miss out due to postal delays.

It continued and said: "These applications included errors or were from those who did not respond to requests for information in the scheme’s application and verification time period.

"They were included because the Department wanted to ensure the most amount of people could support local businesses and was therefore verifying applications up to the very last minute.

The Department appreciates that there may be some verified applicants who will not receive their Spend Local Card before the scheme closes or who have experienced problems using their card. After the scheme closes, the Department will take stock of the various issues people have faced and options for remedy. Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons

With this weekend expected to be busier than normal because of Christmas shopping the Minister reminded cardholders to shop safely by wearing a face covering, maintaining social distancing and use contactless payments where possible.