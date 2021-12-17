Finance minister calls for more money to deal with Omicron variant in NI

Stormont's Finance Minister Conor Murphy has written to the Treasury calling for additional funding and for the furlough scheme to be reinstated to deal with the increased challenges presented by Omicron in Northern Ireland.

On Wednesday evening, it was confirmed that Northern Ireland is to receive another £75 million.

Mr Murphy said: "While confirmation of further funding is welcome, some £50 million of the £75 million announced is not new money.

"This £50 million was already expected and factored into our plans, meaning that the announcement provides £25 million of additional funding.

"This funding also comes with the caveat that some of it may need to be repaid."

He added: "The emergence of the new Omicron variant has significantly affected the economy, with pressures being felt most acutely in the hospitality sector in the run-up to Christmas.

"I have stressed to the Treasury that the Executive needs to be able to respond quickly and flexibly to the emerging public health position. Having to wait to see what England's response is in order to know what level of financial support is available here is an untenable position."

On Thursday, ministers were warned that Northern Ireland could, be recording around 11,000 cases a day in the middle of January if no further restrictions are introduced.