Jimmy Nicholl hoping Northern Ireland can continue recent form in Nations League

Northern Ireland assistant manager Jimmy Nicholl hopes his side can build on their strong finish to World Cup qualification when they begin their 2022-23 Nations League campaign next June.

They have been drawn to face Greece, Kosovo and the winner of the Cyprus v Estonia playout match in Group C2.

Ian Baraclough's team finished third in qualifying for Qatar but ended creditably in November with a 1-0 win over Lithuania and a goalless draw against European champions Italy.

Northern Ireland were relegated to League C for the next edition of the Nations League, but Nicholl hopes the upward curve from the Qatar qualifiers can continue.

"All in all we're happy with the draw," he said.

"We've had our disappointments, certainly in the World Cup qualifiers, but then there were other games where the players have proved they can play at a higher level.

"Hopefully this is the start of things and keeping the momentum going from the way they finished the group.

You always want to prove yourself against the best and go as high as you can."

Nicholl is impressed with the blend developing under Baraclough, who signed a new contract earlier this week, as younger players are challenging senior internationals for places.

"It's dove-tailing at the minute with players coming in and doing a job when others aren't available for some reason," he said.

"I think they will all be looking forward to meeting up and facing a tough, tough June."

The matches against Greece will bring back good memories for Northern Ireland fans.

Northern Ireland beat the 2004 European champions 3-1 in October 2015 to seal a place in the following year's European Championship, the last time they qualified for a major finals.

Nicholl hopes the scorer of two of Northern Ireland's goals on that famous night, Steven Davis, is still part of the national team's plans next June.

"We always talk about his legs going eventually, but he's just a naturally fit lad who loves his football, and has such an influence on everyone around him," Nicholl said.

"I'm just hoping at the end of the season he makes a decision that he wants to continue life in the national team, he's so important to everybody."