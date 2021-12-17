Man aged in his 70s taken to hospital after assault in Lisburn

A man aged in his 70s has been taken to hospital after being assaulted in Lisburn City Centre.

It happened sometime between 2:30am and 2:45am on the Hillsborough Road area on Thursday when a car pulled up beside him at the junction of Woodland Park.

It was reported that he was assaulted by two people who got out of a vehicle.

The man was taken to hospital for his injuries, which included a significant cut to the top of his head which required stitches.

Police say they are investing and have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have dash-cam footage to contact them.