A man has appeared in court accused of threatening to kill paramedics and spitting blood on them.

Repeatedly crossing himself and clearly showing head injuries, 26-year-old James Mongan was charged with eight offences arising from the incident on 17 December.

Mongan, from Beechmount Walk in west Belfast, faces two charges of assaulting the male and female ambulance workers, two counts of threatening to kill them, two counts of assaulting police and single charges of causing criminal damage to an ambulance and possessing class B drug cannabis.

Giving evidence during a contested bail application, a police officer outlined how paramedics had been called to an injured man lying outside the Lux nightclub on Dunbar Street.

That man turned out to be Mongan and the officer said he had a “category one” head injury and was also missing some teeth but when the paramedics tried to treat him, “he began to swear and threaten them."

"He told them he had a knife in his pocket and he was bleeding from the mouth and spitting blood at the paramedics,” said the officer, adding that Mongan also spat blood inside the ambulance which was “grounded for several hours."

When police arrived at the scene, Mongan allegedly spat blood at them as well and the officer told the court police were objecting to Mongan being freed on bail “because of the serious nature of the offences” and a fear that he would commit further offences.

He said the male paramedic had sustained “several bruises, swelling and redness to his arms” and is “still on minor pain” so given the allegation he was spitting blood, “obviously there’s the concern for Covid or other blood borne diseases."

Despite police concerns, District Judge Mark Hamill suggested that the fear of further offences “is somewhat farfetched given there’s absolutely no violence on his record.”

"You are preaching to the choir when you tell me about assaulting ambulance workers and police and spitting but they background is that this man had a severe head injury when the police and ambulance were called to the scene,” said the judge.

Defence solicitor Adrian Harvey said Mongan “is absolutely disgusted at himself… and cannot believe how he reacted but he has no memory of it whatsoever - it was a disgusting incident and there’s no other way to call it.”

DJ Hamill said given the background and the severe head injury, he would free Mongan con his own bail of £500 with conditions that he resides at his home address, observes a curfew and isn’t under the influence of alcohol in public.

The case was adjourned to 14 January.