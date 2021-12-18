Man dies from gunshot injuries as police launch murder inquiry

A man has died after being shot multiple times in a shooting in west Belfast with a murder inquiry now underway.

Police say the victim, who was in his 30s, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

It happened late on Saturday afternoon in Rodney Drive, close to the city's Park Centre.

Three ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police and other emergency services at the scene at this time would ask that press arriving to the area, go to Rodney Drive and not St James Road."

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan condemned the shooting.He said: "There is absolutely no place in our community for guns or for those involved in this attack.

"A police operation is ongoing in the St James's area and I would appeal to anyone with information on this shooting to bring it forward to the PSNI."

People Before Profit MLA, Gerry Carroll said: "It is horrific that another shooting has taken place in West Belfast this evening. I have been on the ground speaking with residents in the St. James area and they are disgusted and outraged that a gun has been used once again in our community.

"There is absolutely justification for these heinous acts. My thoughts tonight are with the victim, their family, and everyone impacted by this barbaric and tragic incident."