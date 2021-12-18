Omicron cases rise by 514 as vaccination push continues

The number of cases of the Omicron variant detected in Northern Ireland has risen by 514.

The figure from the Department of Health shows a rise to 827, up 514 cases since Friday.

Meanwhile, a further five patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died.

Another 2,075 confirmed cases of the virus were also recorded by the department.

It follows Health Minister Robin Swann announcing the requirement for all close contacts of Covid-19 cases to self-isolate and get a test, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Mr Swann said: "Up until now, the Public Health Agency (PHA) has been managing suspected Omicron cases on an individual basis and asking all of their close contacts to isolate for 10 full days. This was the right approach to help slow spread when the variant first arrived and there were very few cases.

"However, the number of Omicron cases continues to rise rapidly and it is clear that community transmission is now established.

"The clear public health advice is that we must act now. The urgent priority is to rapidly isolate all close contacts, including from today those who are fully vaccinated, asking that all contacts get PCR tested in order to identify cases as quickly as possible.

"It continues to be the case that close contacts who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated should isolate for ten full days after the last date of contact."