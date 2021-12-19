Booster vaccination scheme opens early for young adults in Northern Ireland

The extension of the Covid vaccine booster programme to 18 to 29-year-olds in Northern Ireland has been brought forward with immediate effect.

This means the vaccine booster programme is now open to everyone aged 18 and over who received their second dose at least three months ago.

The scheme was due to open to young adults on Monday for walk-in doses.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride said: "The Omicron variant is spreading rapidly and is likely to be dominant or close to dominant in Northern Ireland by Christmas.

"Given its infectiousness, the risk of any of us catching the virus is most definitely heightened.

"That's why getting the protection of a booster dose is so important and urgent."

The Department of Health says capacity at some vaccination centres 'may be limited' and for anyone wanting to avail of a vaccine to check health trusts' social media channels for updates.

He added: "A booster dose strengthens and deepens protection. This is about training and educating our immune systems to deal with a COVID-19 infection.

"Booster doses are like an advanced course of learning, making our bodies more skilled in combating the virus. You lose out without a booster.

"I know some people are worried about potential effects of the booster in the run-up to Christmas. My advice to them is straightforward - the potential effects of Covid are much more concerning. The vast majority of reactions to the vaccines are minor and short-lived - like having a sore arm for a day.

"So please don’t wait to get your booster. And if you are still holding back on your first or second dose, now is the time to come forward. Omicron is here and we must all use every defence that is available to us.

"While vital, booster doses can’t do the job by themselves. We also need to keep making safer choices in our daily lives to stop the virus spreading."