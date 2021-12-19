North Belfast murder victim named as Caoimhe Morgan

Caoimhe Morgan has been named as the 30-year-old woman found dead in a north Belfast house on Saturday morning.

Her body was discovered in a property in Harcourt Drive.

A 30-year-old man, arrested on Saturday, remains in police custody.

Tributes have been left outside the house where Ms Morgan's body was found. Credit: Pacemaker

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane says his thoughts are with the victim's family."The local community is in shock at the news that a woman has been murdered in the Old Park area," he said.

"My thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

"A police murder investigation is underway and I would call on anyone with any information which may help those inquiries to contact the PSNI."