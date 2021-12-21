Play video

Deaglan and his parents tell UTV Reporter Peter Moor how strangers' remarks are hurting them.

A 10-year-old boy living with Tourette's Syndrome has spoken out about the pain and ignorant judgment he endures almost everyday.

Deaglan McCallion, from Magherafelt, wants more people to be aware of what Tourette's actually is, and how it affects young people.

His parents say strangers label him 'filthy' and say he has a 'disgusting mouth' when Deaglan experiences tics in public places.

The McCallions are pleading for kindness:

Play video

"I struggle a lot with the stuff going off and no sleep. I've got bruises everywhere. I'm in so much pain," Deaglan told UTV.

The family is pleading for kindness, as figures show the number of children were referred through to mental health specialists with tic-related disorder has doubled since the start of the pandemic.

Deaglan and his family want to raise further awareness about Tourette's Syndrome.

"It is true that people think it is all to do with bad language," Deaglan's father Brian said.

"If they see what we see when we close our doors at night. We see the Tourette's constantly."

The McCallion family want to raise awareness about the reality of life with Tourette's:

Play video

"No one knows what Deaglan's going through," Brian added.

"His childhood has been robbed off him because he's had so many negative things said to him," his mum Louise said.

"He's been refused from so many different places and that's not what a child needs to hear. They don't need to hear that negativity.

1 in 100 children have a tic related disorder.

"Normally what we're getting is from adults is them saying: 'Disgusting mouth,' 'filthy, 'if that was my child I wouldn't be taking him out,'" Louise said.

"It's not really the children; it's more the adults," Deaglan explained.

"I don't really like people saying stuff to mummy and daddy and I think it's my fault.

Consultant Paediatric Neurologist Dr Deirdre Peake says tic-related disorders are growing

Play video

"Unfortunately, during the pandemic, there has been a massive increase in the number of referrals to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS)," Dr Deirdre Peake, a Consultant Paediatric Neurologist told UTV.

"In those children where there's a lack of structure, a lack of social support, then anxiety increases.

"That then lowers your threshold to tics and your tics become worse," Dr Peake added.

Unless they're actually physically living in our shoes, no one knows what we've been through. Brian McCallion

"We've seen a massive increase in tic disorders. There's been a doubling during the first lockdown of the number of referrals with tic disorders so there's been a massive impact with Covid and it's ongoing.

In a bid to help families across Northern Ireland's whose children have Tourette's, Deaglan's mum has set up an online support group. The support the online group provides has been essential during the pandemic:

"Parents are saying that since Covid a lot of their children are experiencing higher levels of anxiety and fear," said Josie McGuckin from the Empower Project, who helps run the group.

"Covid has put a fear in us all so you can imagine, those children who have high levels of anxiety, their fear is even greater than ever before," Josie said.

Families affected by Tourette's have shared video diaries with UTV about their experiences:

Play video

Whilst there are clear concerns surrounding people's awareness of Tourettte's, there are also concerns surrounding waiting lists for treatment and support.

"There is a huge waiting list. With Covid and everything that has happened, last year and this year as well, the waiting lists have become longer and longer," Josie explained.

"We are all going through the same thing. Something has to give because these kids can't keep going the way they're going. Us parents, can't keep going as we are going," Louise said.

In the support group, we're all in the same boat, there's no support. There's no help. Louise McCallion

Asked about how the health service is coping with an increased number of tic-related disorder referrals, Dr Peake said: "Every service is under huge demand during the pandemic and we're just not able to meet those needs."

"There is no doubt that we're not able to meet that demand at present and I think we're going to struggle through the pandemic," she added.

Local councillor Ian Milne is a family friend of the McCallions and is keen to see greater political will surrounding Tourette's Syndrome.

"I've been trying to raise awareness as much as I possibly can. I've brought it to Stormont to make people aware there," Cllr Milne said.

"We're calling on all politicians, no matter what party you come from to support children.

The family's local councillor Ian Milne calls for more support for kids with Tourette's

Play video

In the New Year, Cllr Milne is to lead a delegation to Stormont to petition for greater support and awareness.

"We need to get that message out to the general public to the people in Stormont and the Department of Health.

"I hope in the future that Stormont will listen to what's going on and do something about it," he added.

A Department of Health spokesperson (DOH) said: "It is widely recognised that CAMHS has faced significant pressures in recent years as a result of increased demand for services, resource constraints and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Department is working collaboratively with the Health and Social Care Board and Trusts to address waiting lists and to put in place measures to increase capacity and improve performance

"These include the formal review of CAMHS waiting lists on a weekly basis to identify opportunities for additional assessments; ongoing recruitment campaigns and the redeployment of staff to fill vacancies and long-term absences; identifying opportunities with local providers to support capacity; and offering initial assessments via telephone, zoom or face to face."

The spokesperson added that the DOH had allocated an extra £750,000 to tackle waiting lists last year, and a further £500k this year to alleviate pressures arising from an increase in young people experiencing increasingly acute eating disorders.

Find help and Support: