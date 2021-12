We can’t let Omicron rip and hope for the best, says Taoiseach

The Government cannot risk letting the Omicron variant of coronavirus “rip” through the population, Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said.

Fresh restrictions were introduced on Monday, including an 8pm curfew on hospitality, while the chief medical officer has urged people to rethink their Christmas plans.

Mr Martin has said that while there are doubts over Omicron’s severity, the experience of last Christmas shows we cannot “let it rip and hope for the best”.

Last January saw one of the most significant waves of the pandemic, with hospitals pushed to breaking point following the arrival of the Alpha variant and increased socialising at Christmas.

Mr Martin said about the experience of last year: “It does weigh on me, of course, and there are similarities here.”

He added: “There was a variant arrived on the scene. We didn’t have as much knowledge perhaps of Alpha as we now do of Omicron.

“We know what happened in terms of when a variant comes along that has a significant advantage over the previous iteration of the virus.

“It can wreak havoc and you get many, many new cases, you get more hospitalisation.

“We got through it in the end, but it was with a heavy price.”

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast on Tuesday, he said: “That is the context and we cannot take the risk with the population. We cannot take that risk in terms of just letting it rip and hope for the best.

“That would not be, I think, the right thing to do.”

The Taoiseach said the country was facing “a very challenging January”, but that without vaccines, we would be in “total lockdown”.

He said the booster campaign would help see the country through the next wave.

“I think it will give us a significant protection,” he said.

“I think we can get through this. It’s many twists and turns and there’s no guarantees, one cannot be certain.

“But I think the combination of the booster campaign with modification in our behaviour with the restrictions that have been introduced, if you combine all of that, I would like to think that we would be in a better position compared to last year in the context of a new variant arriving on the scene.”

But he ruled out introducing a mandatory vaccination system.

“I personally have the view that we stick with a voluntary system. It has worked in Ireland more than anywhere else in the world,” he said.

“Some of those countries are now talking about mandatory vaccination. There’s no guarantee that will work by the way.

“I mean, I was listening to one prime minister talking about fines of 600 euros every three months. That’s what mandatory regime looks like.

“In my view, I think we have to keep pushing the voluntary approach which has achieved an enormous amount.”

Mr Martin was speaking ahead of a Cabinet meeting at which ministers discuss changes to support schemes for businesses, in light of the new restrictions.

Following that meeting, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme has reopened for new applicants in the hospitality and arts sectors.

He also confirmed the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme will be available to all hospitality businesses that have closed because of the new restrictions.

This will be the case if businesses decide it is not “practical” or does not “cover the cost” to stay open.

Mr Varadkar said funding will be provided to businesses that choose to stay open but have a drop in turnover to 40% of the previous level.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said changes to the eligibility criteria for the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme will provide greater support to a wider range of businesses.

Firms that de-registered from the scheme will be able to re-enter, Mr Donohoe said, if they can meet turnover criteria.

On Tuesday afternoon, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly also said that he had accepted a recommendation from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee to reduce the booster interval period from six months to three months for anyone who has previously had Covid-19.

“The emergence of Omicron has prompted this amendment, specifically the significant concerns we have about the risk of re-infection which is estimated to be approximately five-fold higher with Omicron compared to the Delta strain,” Mr Donnelly said.