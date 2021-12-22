A 30-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being charged with themurder of a woman in north Belfast at the weekend.

Taylor McIlvenna has been charged with the murder of Caoimhe Morgan, as well asdamaging windows and a car belonging to other individuals.

The 30-year-old mother-of-four was found dead in her home in the Harcourt Drive area on Saturday.

Appearing before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning, McIlvenna, ofBallywalter, County Down, replied yes when asked if he understood the charges.

No application for bail was made.

McIlveena was remanded in custody and is next due to appear before the court onJanuary 19.