Northern Ireland leaders are expected to announce a decision today on whether fresh Covid restrictions will be brought in as Covid case numbers surge.

Stormont ministers will meet later to consider the potential for new measures amid the Omicron variant wave.

The virtual meeting of the powersharing Executive comes amid stark warnings of climbing infection rates.

First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill are expected to take part in a press conference after Wednesday’s Executive meeting.

During a visit to a new vaccination centre at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in east Belfast on Tuesday, Health Minister Robin Swann declined to “pre-empt” any announcements that may be made.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

However, he confirmed there will be “additional asks” of the public.

“What I will say is I think it has to be a joint united message that comes out of the Executive tomorrow in regards of the asks that we may have to make of the people of Northern Ireland, because we have always been clear that we’ll not boost our way out of the Omicron and the threat of what is actually in front of us at this minute in time,” he said.

“There will be additional asks – the level of those will be decided by the Executive and will be announced by the Executive tomorrow.”

Health Minister Robin Swann speaks to the media at a visit to a new vaccination centre in east Belfast Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

The UK's devolved government are all facing pressure over questions over whether to ramp up restrictions amid Omicron's rise.

More than 90,000 new daily infections were recorded across the UK on Tuesday, reaching the high for a second consecutive day.

Northern Ireland's leadership had already earlier this month brought in restrictions including Covid passes, limiting entry to hospitality by vaccine or negative test status.

The ten-day Covid isolation period was cut to seven days in England on Wednesday, as the Government sought to address key worker shortages exacerbated by Omicron.

It came after Boris Johnson vowed not to bring in restrictions before Christmas Day, while warning more measures could be introduced in the short term if the Omicron wave puts too much pressure on health services.