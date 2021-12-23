Belfast foodbank experiencing significant demand

Play video

A foodbank in Belfast is experiencing more significant demand than ever before.

Paul Doherty, who runs 'Foodstock' on the Andersonstown Road, said he is seeing record numbers walk through his doors.

He added: "We're seeing record numbers this year. We're seeing people find themselves in real difficult positions.

"People find themselves in hardship for the first time in their lives.

"They're having real difficulty when it comes to heating their homes, feeding themselves, their children...

"And also as we come to this time of year, they're also finding it very difficult to be able to cater for presents for their children as well, which is heartbreaking and as a parent I can see why that could be difficult for someone so it's quite a difficult time of year for lots of people in this community."