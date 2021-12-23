A father and son have been found dead at a home in Ireland after a suspected murder-suicide.

It is understood the father, aged in his 80s, was discovered in the back of the family bungalow on the outskirts of Letterkenny on Thursday afternoon.

His son, aged in his 50s, was found in a car in the garage.

Gardai have not confirmed how the men died.

It is understood the widowed older man, a retired public servant, had not been seen out and about for around a week.

The discovery at the house in the Windy Hall Road/Long Lane area was made on Thursday afternoon by a member of the public who alerted gardai.

Letterkenny councillor Gerry McMonagle, who lives close to the scene, said locals were stunned.

“I was down at the local shops this evening and I was talking to a number of people and everybody is obviously saddened and shocked that something like this could happen,” said the Sinn Fein representative.

“I think happening two days before Christmas makes it all the more shocking and sad.

“It’s tragic that two days before Christmas two family members are dead and the gardai aren’t looking for anyone else.

“People are numbed by this.

“Obviously they are thinking about the remaining family and what they are going through at this time.”

Letterkenny's Mayor and Milford Municipal District councillor Jimmy Kavanagh said the community was in shock.

“It’s absolutely shocking news and an awful tragedy,” the Fine Gael representative said.

“This community is absolutely shocked to hear this and our heart goes out to those affected by this.

“It heightens the sadness of it that we’re in the season of Christmas and it’s just an awful tragedy."