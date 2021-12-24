New data has emerged showing that around 1 in 40 people were thought to have Covid-19 in Northern Ireland last week between 13th and 19th December.

That is according to the Office for National Statistics which estimated that 44,900 had the virus in that period.

The latest figures come after UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) chief executive Dr Jenny Harries said data suggesting Omicron may be less likely to lead to serious illness than the Delta variant of coronavirus offers a "glimmer of Christmas hope".

But she warned that it is too early to downgrade the threat from the new strain, which is still spreading rapidly across the UK.

Professor Tomas Ryan from Trinity College, Dublin speaks to UTV:

Dr Harries told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that more information is needed, particularly about the impact on elderly and more vulnerable patients.

She added: "There is a glimmer of Christmas hope in the findings that we published yesterday, but it definitely isn't yet at the point where we could downgrade that serious threat."

The UKHSA estimates that someone with Omicron is between 31% and 45% less likely to attend A&E and 50% to 70% less likely to be admitted to hospital than an individual with the Delta variant.

The rapid spread of Omicron has seen it become the "dominant strain now right across the UK", and Dr Harries said cases are still doubling across "most regions" of the country.

Dr Harries added: "What we have got now is a really fine balance between something that looks like a lower risk of hospitalisation - which is great news - but equally a highly transmissible variant and one that we know evades some of our immune defences, so it is a very balanced position."

Dr Harries said key pieces of information about Omicron are still needed to understand how much of a risk it poses to the health service, such as average length of stay in hospital.

But if the severity of the disease is actually "significantly lower than Delta", then some of the impact on the NHS may be less severe, she said.