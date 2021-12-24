A 34-year-old man has died in following a crash in Dunloy, County Antrim.

The single vehicle crash involving a white Peugeot van happened shortly before 10.50pm on Thursday evening.

Sergeant Maguire, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, said: “Sadly, a 34-year-old man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.“The Garryduff Road, which had been closed as officers attended the scene together with colleagues from NIAS and NIFRS, has now reopened.“Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam footage available, to contact 101 quoting reference number 2091 of 23/12/21.”