Dunloy crash: Man, 34, dies in single vehicle collision two days before Christmas

  • UTV
PSNI badge

A 34-year-old man has died in following a crash in Dunloy, County Antrim.

The single vehicle crash involving a white Peugeot van happened shortly before 10.50pm on Thursday evening.

Sergeant Maguire, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, said: “Sadly, a 34-year-old man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.“The Garryduff Road, which had been closed as officers attended the scene together with colleagues from NIAS and NIFRS, has now reopened.“Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam footage available, to contact 101 quoting reference number 2091 of 23/12/21.”

Father and son found dead in home after suspected murder-suicide
Man, 37, arrested on suspicion of murder after dad shot dead in front of family