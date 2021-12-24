A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a man shot dead in front of his family.

Mark Hall was shot through the window of his family's west Belfast home on Saturday.

The 37-year-old suspect was arrested in Belfast on Thursday evening on suspicion of the murder.

Police believe two men armed with handguns carried out the shooting on Rodney Drive, firing at least seven shots.

Mr Hall was known to police prior to his death.