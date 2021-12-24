Northern Ireland has been hit by its highest case numbers in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic, as the Omicron variant continues to surge.

A total 3,286 cases were recorded, ahead of new curbs set to kick in from Boxing Day, as a massive booster drive continues.

Tragically, three more people died with Covid in the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures released by Northern Ireland's health officials on Friday.

It comes as Covid daily infection numbers were topping 10,000 a day across the UK in the lead-up to Christmas.

From December 26, nightclubs in Northern Ireland will close and the rule of six and table service will return to pubs and restaurants, among other measures.

The Northern Ireland Executive also issued guidance for people to limit indoor mixing to three households, after Stormont agreed the fresh Covid restrictions this week.

The Northern Ireland figures will not be updated from Christmas Day to December 28, or from January 1-3, 2022.