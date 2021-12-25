Hundreds of festive hampers delivered to homeless in Belfast

Play video

A charity which supports those who are homeless in Belfast has delivered more than 230 festive hampers to ensure no one goes without this Christmas.

Staff and volunteers at The Welcome Organisation have been organising the food and gifts since November, which they say are completely reliant on donations from the public."The food they're preparing, the gifts they are making-up, they all come from donations," said the charity's CEO Jo Daykin-Goodhall.

"If we didn't have the public support that we have, we would not be able to do this, so Christmas is a time of year when you see the kind heartedness of Belfast really coming to light."

Some hampers are filled with mince pies, chocolates, tea and coffee, while others contain a pre-made Christmas dinner for those without access to a kitchen.

Service Manager Susan Duncan, who is now in her fourth year with the Welcome Organisation, said:

"We work with these guys all during the year and you start to develop relationships with people and you get to know people on a more personal basis, so it's nice to be able to give them something this time of year and know that they're receiving something that they'll be able to use."

On Christmas Day, the staff were due to serve a hot feast for those without permanent accommodation at the centre to ensure everyone gets something this Christmas.