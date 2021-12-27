'Delay no further' in getting Covid-19 booster vaccine - Donnelly

Play video

The head of Northern Ireland's vaccination programme has urged people not to wait any longer to get their Covid-19 booster.

Patricia Donnelly said vaccine clinics will be running all week across Northern Ireland.

She also emphasised that vaccine first doses for those aged 12 and over continue to be available at health trust vaccination centres.

“There are so many opportunities across Northern Ireland for people to get their booster dose before the start of the New Year," said Patricia Donnelly.

"I know some people had been putting it off until after Christmas and I would appeal to them to delay no further.

“We are facing a very serious threat from Covid-19 and getting boosted is the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself."

Booking for booster jabs at health trust vaccination centres is open to everyone aged 18 and over.

To be eligible for a booster, it must be at least three months since your second jab.

Details of trust vaccination centre opening hours this week are available on the Health Department's website.