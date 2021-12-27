Table service among new measures to tackle spread of Covid-19

New measures aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19 have come into effect in Northern Ireland.

From Monday, customers will be required to be seated in all indoor hospitality settings with a maximum of six people allowed at a table.

Dancing in hospitality venues is prohibited, except at wedding celebrations, and nightclubs are closed.

Meanwhile it is "strongly recommended" that household mixing should be reduced to a maximum of three households.

Businesses are required to ensure 2m social distancing in office spaces or provide alternative mitigations where that is not possible, and working from home is "strongly recommended".

The new measures were agreed by the Executive last week in order to try and stem the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

A statement said: "While there are still some uncertainties about the full impact of this new variant, we know from the evidence available that the infection rate here will rise sharply in the coming days and weeks.

"Omicron is now the dominant strain in new cases reported daily.

"The scale of infection and the rate of transmission will be extremely challenging for our whole society and will result in significant pressures in hospitals, the Health and Social Care system and the wider workforce.

"An intervention is therefore required alongside the vitally important booster vaccine programme."

The restrictions, which apply as of 6am on 27 December, state: