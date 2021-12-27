Three men aged in 20s die in Co Tyrone crash

Play video

Three men aged in their 20s have died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone.

Police said a car and a lorry were involved in the incident, which happened in the Omagh Road area of Garvaghey at around 1.50am on Monday.

The three men died at the scene, and a fourth man - also aged in his 20s - was taken to hospital for treatment on injuries described as serious.

MP for the area Órfhlaith Begley said the news "has stunned the entire community".

The Sinn Féin representative added: “I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to the families of the three young men killed and of the young man seriously injured in this accident at Garvaghey.

“The scale of this tragedy has stunned the entire community but everyone will rally around in support all those affected in what will be difficult days ahead.

“I wish to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their efforts at the scene."

A PSNI spokespeson said: “Enquires are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information, should contact police on 101."