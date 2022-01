Two men are being treated in hospital for stab wounds following an aggravated burglary in west Belfast.

It happened in the Clonavogie Gardens area of the city shortly after 3.35am on Monday.

Police said the men's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

Detectives have asked anyone with further information to come forward.