Fire at recycling centre in Belfast docks causes huge plumes of smoke

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service Group Commander Davey Harbinson gives an update on Tuesday evening

More than 50 firefighters are at the scene of a substantial fire at a metal recycling centre in the docks area of Belfast.

The blaze at Clearway on East Twin Road started shortly before 1pm on Tuesday. Huge plumes of smoke are billowing from the plant and can be seen across the city.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service resources from across Belfast and the wider area have been brought in to try and bring the situation under control, with eleven fire engines and a fire tug in use. Partner agencies including the Belfast Harbour Commission and Belfast Harbour Police are also involved in the operation.

The fire in the Belfast docks area on Tuesday afternoon. Credit: Presseye

Group Commander Davey Harbinson said on Tuesday teatime that he expected crews to be at the scene for some time. "What I would say to the public is to stay away from the area, allow us to get on with our job in extinguishing the fire," he said.

"There are a lot of people coming down with their mobile phones and we do know that we draw a lot of attention and an incident like this does, I would just ask people to stay away from the scene, not to hinder the emergency services while we're dealing with this incident."

A PSNI spokesperson said police are in attendance and advised anyone living nearby to keep their windows closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.