Video report by UTV weather presenter Louise Small

The effects of climate change are being seen around the world, but how is it impacting Northern Ireland's local weather?

While the world has been warming over the last century, 2021 has been a year of broken records and, in some cases, broken thermometers.

Ballywatticock, a quiet townland on the shores of Strangford Lough, hit the headlines during the summer as temperatures across Northern Ireland soared - reaching highs of 31.2 degrees celsius.

Meanwhile, just weeks later in August, heavy rain caused flash flooding in parts of Northern Ireland.

After a very warm summer, came Northern Ireland's mildest ever autumn - the warmest on record but the dullest since 1946.

2021 also saw climate activists angered by a lack of action at COP26, while Professor Ed Hawkins is one of many saying more needs to be done to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions.

It comes as two separate climate bills make their way through Stormont.