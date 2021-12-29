Play video

Video report by UTV reporter Judith Hill

1998 was a year of tense talks, a breakthrough agreement and intense tragedy.

Now, 23 years later, hundreds of files have been released by the Public Records Office and opened for public viewing under the 30/20-year rule.

The previously secret documents include behind the scenes moments, such as Tony Blair suggesting the Queen could officially open Northern Ireland's new Assembly.

They also featured fraught interactions between Mo Mowlam and David Trimble, as pressure over decommissioning built.

