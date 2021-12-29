New guidance surrounding Covid testing has been issued in response to rising demand and a widespread shortage of PCR tests across Northern Ireland.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has urged members of the public to only book PCR tests when necessary.

Fully-vaccinated close contacts will no longer be required to take a PCR test and instead are advised to take daily lateral flow tests until ten days have passed.

Only if the lateral flow device returns a positive result should someone arrange a PCR test.

Unvaccinated people will have to continue to self-isolate for 10 days as before.

A further 22,972 positive cases and 14 Covid-related deaths have been reported by the Department of Health from midnight Thursday 23 December to midnight Tuesday 28 December.

It comes as the devolved nations in the UK have been experiencing a temporary shortage of PCR tests, which Scotland's First Minister has blamed on an administrative error.

Speaking during a Covid update in Parliament on Wednesday, Nicola Sturgeon said: “We are working closely with the UK Government to make sure the flow of testing remains as we need it to be.

“There were steps taken to constrain demand in England last night (Tuesday), which I understand means there are no bookings today for physical test sites in England.

“While that change was being made last night, there was an administrative error made that restricted slots in the other three nations. That has now been rectified.”

There has also been an increase in demand for PCR tests, with over 21,000 tests being done on Monday alone.

It comes as the Omicron variant continues to spread across Northern Ireland.

The PHA has also put in place new PCR testing protocols to help protect the testing system in Northern Ireland and ensure availability of testing for those who need it.

Dr Bríd Farrell, Deputy Director of Public Health at the PHA, said: “It is no longer necessary for children under five years of age to take a PCR test – even if they have symptoms like a cough or temperature – unless advised to do so by their doctor.

"If they develop symptoms, parents are encouraged to carry out a lateral flow test on them. If this is positive they should, if possible, book a PCR test for them."

She added: "These changes have been made, to allow valuable PCR tests to be directed towards those who have symptoms and who are most likely to test positive.”

The new arrangements have been in effect since midday on Wednesday 29th December.