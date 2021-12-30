Play video

Video report by UTV correspondent Gareth Wilkinson

No further restrictions are to be introduced in Northern Ireland, the First Minister has confirmed.

Paul Givan was speaking following a virtual meeting of the Stormont Executive on Thursday.

"The Northern Ireland Executive has agreed no further restrictions at this time," the DUP minister said.

"We will continue to assess the data as more information emerges."

Stormont ministers were also told that the Omicron variant now accounts for 90% of Covid cases in Northern Ireland.

It comes as latest figures from the Department of Health show a further 22,972 positive cases and 14 Covid-related deaths were reported between 23rd December and 28th December.

On Wednesday, the Public Health Agency (PHA) announced that close contacts no longer have to take a PCR test, and instead should take daily lateral flow tests.

Changes to isolation rules have also announced, which are due to take effect from Friday.

The self-isolation period for confirmed Covid-19 cases will be reduced in Northern Ireland from 10 days to seven in line with England.

Mr Givan said: "The self isolation period for positive cases will reduce from 10 days to 7 days subject to negative lateral flow tests on day 6 & 7."

Ministers are due to meet again on Thursday 6th January.

Department of Health modelling data seen by the PA news agency, which was presented to ministers, indicated that while the Delta variant was expected to gradually decline, a "more modest Delta epidemic" could persist in parallel with a larger Omicron outbreak.

It set out that a peak in numbers would occur in early to mid-January/early February, with hospital admissions and occupancy peaking in late January/early February.

The extent of the peak would depend on the severity of illness with Omicron.

Officials were said to be closely monitoring data emerging from Northern Ireland, as well as the experience in England and Scotland.

Ministers were told that if Omicron was associated with illness as severe as Delta, "significant intervention" would be required to keep hospital inpatient numbers at less than 1,000.

But if the severity of Omicron was substantially reduced from that seen with Delta, close to an 80% reduction, current measures could be sufficient.

The latest restrictions, which came into effect on Monday, include table service only in bars and restaurants, two-metre social distancing in offices, the closure of nightclubs and a ban on dancing at hospitality venues, with the exception of weddings.

Under the new measures, people are also being asked to limit their social contacts, with the public being advised that only three households should mix together in a private home.

Last week, ministers agreed a £40 million grant scheme to support hospitality businesses affected by the latest Covid-19 restrictions.