Belfast Harbour fire being treated as accidental

A fire at a metal recycling plant in Belfast Harbour is being treated as accidental according to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

The blaze at Clearway on East Twin Road started on Tuesday and was finally extinguished on Friday morning. More than 50 firefighters worked on tackling the fire.

Resources from across Belfast and the wider area were brought in to try and bring the situation under control, with eleven fire engines and a fire tug used.

Partner agencies including the Belfast Harbour Commission and Belfast Harbour Police were also involved in the operation.